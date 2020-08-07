HSBC’s (HSBC) “Hold” Rating Reiterated at Berenberg Bank

HSBC (NYSE:HSBC)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reissued by analysts at Berenberg Bank in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of HSBC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, May 31st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of HSBC from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of HSBC in a research report on Monday, July 27th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of HSBC in a research report on Friday, July 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of HSBC in a research report on Tuesday. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. HSBC presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.00.

HSBC stock traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $21.35. 255,434 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,410,837. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $23.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $86.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -213.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.58. HSBC has a 52-week low of $21.21 and a 52-week high of $39.69.

HSBC (NYSE:HSBC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.36). HSBC had a negative net margin of 1.05% and a positive return on equity of 3.78%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that HSBC will post 1.46 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Enterprise Financial Services Corp lifted its stake in HSBC by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp now owns 3,442 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $160,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its stake in HSBC by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 5,960 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $276,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in HSBC by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,477 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $115,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the period. SOL Capital Management CO lifted its stake in HSBC by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. SOL Capital Management CO now owns 7,393 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $343,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the period. Finally, LS Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in HSBC by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,338 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $108,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.67% of the company’s stock.

HSBC Company Profile

HSBC Holdings plc provides banking and financial products and services. The company operates through Retail Banking and Wealth Management, Commercial Banking, Global Banking and Markets, and Global Private Banking segments. The Retail Banking and Wealth Management segment offers personal banking products and services, mortgages and loans, credit cards, insurance and investment products, savings products, international services, and wealth solutions and financial planning services, as well as telephone, Internet, and mobile banking services.

