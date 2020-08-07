Huntington Ingalls Industries (NYSE:HII) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Huntington Ingalls Industries (NYSE:HII) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The aerospace company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.16 by ($2.86), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Huntington Ingalls Industries had a return on equity of 38.63% and a net margin of 6.64%. The firm had revenue of $2.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.13 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.07 EPS. Huntington Ingalls Industries’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of HII traded up $5.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $167.90. 550,436 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 388,861. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $174.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $199.00. Huntington Ingalls Industries has a twelve month low of $147.14 and a twelve month high of $279.71. The stock has a market cap of $6.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.56 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 28th will be paid a dividend of $1.03 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 27th. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.45%. Huntington Ingalls Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.41%.

In other news, VP Edgar A. Green III sold 3,194 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.59, for a total transaction of $611,938.46. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 9,282 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,778,338.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.76% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $213.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $230.00 to $190.00 in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $193.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, June 15th. Finally, Cowen began coverage on shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. They set a “hold” rating and a $250.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $232.13.

Huntington Ingalls Industries Company Profile

Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc engages in the designing, building, overhauling, and repairing military ships in the United States. It operates through three segments: Ingalls Shipbuilding, Newport News Shipbuilding, and Technical Solutions. The company is involved in the design and construction of non-nuclear ships comprising amphibious assault ships that include deck amphibious ships and transport dock ships; surface combatants; and national security cutters for the U.S.

