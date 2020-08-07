Huobi Token (HT) Hits Market Cap of $1.02 Billion

Huobi Token (CURRENCY:HT) traded down 2.7% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on August 7th. Over the last seven days, Huobi Token has traded up 7.1% against the US dollar. One Huobi Token token can currently be bought for about $4.73 or 0.00040662 BTC on exchanges including Huobi, DDEX, LBank and Gate.io. Huobi Token has a market cap of $1.02 billion and $74.31 million worth of Huobi Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00001397 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $579.27 or 0.04984677 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002206 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.91 or 0.00050877 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.42 or 0.00029450 BTC.

Kyber Network (KNC) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.54 or 0.00013238 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00002667 BTC.

Huobi Token Profile

Huobi Token is a token. Its genesis date was January 22nd, 2018. Huobi Token’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 215,789,733 tokens. Huobi Token’s official Twitter account is @HUOBI_Pro. The Reddit community for Huobi Token is /r/HuobiGlobal. The official website for Huobi Token is www.hbg.com.

Huobi Token Token Trading

Huobi Token can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Gate.io, Bibox, DDEX, Huobi and LBank. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Huobi Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Huobi Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Huobi Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

