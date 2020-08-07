Hurify (HUR) Price Hits $0.0003 on Top Exchanges

Hurify (CURRENCY:HUR) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on August 7th. Hurify has a total market capitalization of $78,587.29 and approximately $339.00 worth of Hurify was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Hurify token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinMex, YoBit, IDEX and Tidex. In the last week, Hurify has traded up 25.1% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00001392 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.78 or 0.00041036 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $581.69 or 0.04995767 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded 14.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00003281 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002197 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.95 or 0.00051076 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.48 or 0.00029879 BTC.

Kyber Network (KNC) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.59 or 0.00013669 BTC.

Hurify Token Profile

Hurify (HUR) is a token. Its launch date was November 1st, 2017. Hurify’s total supply is 273,325,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 241,464,943 tokens. Hurify’s official Twitter account is @Hurify_hur and its Facebook page is accessible here. Hurify’s official message board is medium.com/@Hurify. Hurify’s official website is hurify.co.

Hurify Token Trading

Hurify can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit, Tidex, CoinMex, IDEX and LATOKEN. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hurify directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hurify should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Hurify using one of the exchanges listed above.

