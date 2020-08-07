Hush Price Down 2.1% Over Last Week (HUSH)

Hush (CURRENCY:HUSH) traded 3.6% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on August 7th. One Hush coin can currently be bought for about $0.0564 or 0.00000490 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Hush has traded down 2.1% against the US dollar. Hush has a market capitalization of $542,163.88 and approximately $18,688.00 worth of Hush was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $90.13 or 0.00782417 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $10.17 or 0.00088308 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $9.61 or 0.00083423 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00001729 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001137 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded down 17.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000976 BTC.

Bitgem (BTG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.79 or 0.00034116 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000029 BTC.

CrypticCoin (CRYP) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Hush

HUSH is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 20th, 2016. Hush’s total supply is 9,609,805 coins. The Reddit community for Hush is /r/Myhush and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Hush’s official Twitter account is @MyHushTeam and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Hush is forum.myhush.org. Hush’s official website is myhush.org.

Buying and Selling Hush

Hush can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hush directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hush should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Hush using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

