Hyatt Hotels Co. Forecasted to Post Q3 2020 Earnings of ($1.10) Per Share (NYSE:H)

Hyatt Hotels Co. (NYSE:H) – Truist Securiti lifted their Q3 2020 EPS estimates for Hyatt Hotels in a research report issued on Wednesday, August 5th. Truist Securiti analyst P. Scholes now anticipates that the company will earn ($1.10) per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of ($1.15). Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Hyatt Hotels’ Q4 2020 earnings at ($1.17) EPS, FY2020 earnings at ($4.42) EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at ($0.80) EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.78) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.37) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.18) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($2.12) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.06) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.03) EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.49 EPS.

Hyatt Hotels (NYSE:H) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The company reported ($1.80) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.38) by ($0.42). Hyatt Hotels had a net margin of 7.45% and a negative return on equity of 3.41%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.76 earnings per share.

H has been the subject of several other reports. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Hyatt Hotels from $48.00 to $47.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Hyatt Hotels from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $55.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Hyatt Hotels from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, June 5th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on shares of Hyatt Hotels from $54.00 to $52.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, Gordon Haskett assumed coverage on shares of Hyatt Hotels in a report on Thursday, June 25th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $43.00 price target on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.42.

Shares of NYSE:H opened at $50.44 on Friday. Hyatt Hotels has a 52-week low of $24.02 and a 52-week high of $94.98. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $60.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Hyatt Hotels by 1.6% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,715,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,564,000 after acquiring an additional 41,725 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in Hyatt Hotels by 31.6% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,000 after acquiring an additional 860 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in Hyatt Hotels by 108.8% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 308,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,438,000 after buying an additional 160,553 shares in the last quarter. Nkcfo LLC acquired a new stake in Hyatt Hotels in the second quarter valued at approximately $101,000. Finally, Rowland Carmichael Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in Hyatt Hotels in the second quarter valued at approximately $880,000. 35.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider Mark R. Vondrasek sold 2,561 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.32, for a total transaction of $116,064.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 22.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hyatt Hotels Corporation, a hospitality company, develops, owns, operates, manages, franchises, licenses, or provides services to hotels, resorts, residential, and other properties. It operates through four segments: Owned and Leased Hotels, Americas Management and Franchising, ASPAC Management and Franchising, and EAME/SW Asia Management and Franchising.

