Hydro Protocol Price Tops $0.0061 on Major Exchanges (HOT)

Hydro Protocol (CURRENCY:HOT) traded 10.5% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on August 7th. In the last week, Hydro Protocol has traded 16% higher against the US dollar. Hydro Protocol has a market capitalization of $4.31 million and approximately $210,195.00 worth of Hydro Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Hydro Protocol token can now be bought for approximately $0.0061 or 0.00000053 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Bgogo, OKEx, HADAX and Ethfinex.

Here's how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00001400 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.72 or 0.00040627 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $580.61 or 0.04993262 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00003202 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002204 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.91 or 0.00050800 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.43 or 0.00029478 BTC.

Kyber Network (KNC) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.56 or 0.00013445 BTC.

Hydro Protocol Token Profile

Hydro Protocol (CRYPTO:HOT) is a token. It was first traded on January 16th, 2018. Hydro Protocol’s total supply is 1,560,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 702,000,000 tokens. Hydro Protocol’s official Twitter account is @ddex_io. Hydro Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/hydro-protocol. The official website for Hydro Protocol is thehydrofoundation.com.

Buying and Selling Hydro Protocol

Hydro Protocol can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: DDEX, HADAX, OKEx, Ethfinex, Bgogo and Bancor Network. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hydro Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hydro Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Hydro Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

