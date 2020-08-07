Iamgold (NYSE:IAG) Downgraded by BofA Securities to “Underperform”

Iamgold (NYSE:IAG) (TSE:IMG) was downgraded by investment analysts at BofA Securities from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report released on Friday, FinViz reports. They currently have a $4.40 price objective on the mining company’s stock, down from their prior price objective of $6.25. BofA Securities’ price target points to a potential downside of 7.17% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. CSFB set a $3.25 target price on shares of Iamgold and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Iamgold from $5.00 to $5.50 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Iamgold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Iamgold to a “buy” rating and set a $7.75 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Iamgold from $4.00 to $3.50 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.14.

Iamgold stock opened at $4.74 on Friday. Iamgold has a 12 month low of $1.44 and a 12 month high of $5.35. The company has a quick ratio of 3.01, a current ratio of 4.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $4.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.40. The stock has a market cap of $2.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.24 and a beta of 1.01.

Iamgold (NYSE:IAG) (TSE:IMG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The mining company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04. Iamgold had a negative net margin of 37.26% and a negative return on equity of 0.94%. On average, analysts expect that Iamgold will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IAG. Russell Frank Co boosted its position in Iamgold by 285.1% in the 4th quarter. Russell Frank Co now owns 1,062,467 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,545,000 after buying an additional 786,546 shares during the last quarter. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co boosted its stake in Iamgold by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co now owns 327,050 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $466,000 after purchasing an additional 25,000 shares in the last quarter. Hexavest Inc. boosted its stake in Iamgold by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Hexavest Inc. now owns 13,765,245 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $19,543,000 after purchasing an additional 186,077 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its stake in Iamgold by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 14,567,824 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $20,660,000 after acquiring an additional 383,900 shares during the period. Finally, PineBridge Investments L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Iamgold by 29.3% during the 4th quarter. PineBridge Investments L.P. now owns 521,144 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,027,000 after purchasing an additional 118,179 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.51% of the company’s stock.

About Iamgold

IAMGOLD Corporation explores for, develops, and operates gold mining properties in North and South America, and West Africa. The company owns interests in the Rosebel mine located in Suriname, South America; the Essakane mine in Burkina Faso, West Africa; the Westwood mine in Quebec, Canada; and the Sadiola mine located in Mali, West Africa.

