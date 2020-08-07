IBI Group (OTCMKTS:IBIBF) Receives “Buy” Rating from Laurentian Bank of Canada

IBI Group (OTCMKTS:IBIBF)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by analysts at Laurentian Bank of Canada in a report issued on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They presently have a $7.50 price objective on the stock. Laurentian Bank of Canada’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 74.42% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, Laurentian reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $7.50 target price on shares of IBI Group in a report on Friday.

IBIBF stock traded up $0.39 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $4.30. 100 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,080. IBI Group has a 52-week low of $2.11 and a 52-week high of $4.44. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $3.70 and its 200 day moving average is $3.44.

About IBI Group

IBI Group, Inc engages in the provision of integrated professional goods and services related to architecture, planning, engineering, and technology. Its products include BlueIQ, traveller information system, smart city platform, and BedPod. The company was founded on June 30, 2010 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

