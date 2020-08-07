IDEAYA Biosciences (NASDAQ:IDYA) Stock Price Up 6.1%

IDEAYA Biosciences (NASDAQ:IDYA)’s stock price rose 6.1% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $12.95 and last traded at $12.51, approximately 124,600 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 20% from the average daily volume of 155,062 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.79.

IDYA has been the subject of several recent research reports. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of IDEAYA Biosciences from $17.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. HC Wainwright increased their price target on shares of IDEAYA Biosciences from $13.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of IDEAYA Biosciences from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $28.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, July 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of IDEAYA Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of IDEAYA Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.17.

Get IDEAYA Biosciences alerts:

The company has a market cap of $247.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.23 and a beta of 2.68. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $13.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.33. The company has a quick ratio of 12.18, a current ratio of 12.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

IDEAYA Biosciences (NASDAQ:IDYA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.59) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.57) by ($0.02). Research analysts forecast that IDEAYA Biosciences will post 0.04 earnings per share for the current year.

In other IDEAYA Biosciences news, insider Value Fund L. P. Biotechnology acquired 117,996 shares of IDEAYA Biosciences stock in a transaction on Monday, June 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $14.31 per share, with a total value of $1,688,522.76. Also, SVP Mark Lackner sold 7,123 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.19, for a total transaction of $108,198.37. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,887 shares in the company, valued at $59,043.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have bought 238,523 shares of company stock worth $3,411,121 and have sold 13,273 shares worth $190,783. 20.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in IDYA. Strs Ohio bought a new position in IDEAYA Biosciences in the second quarter valued at approximately $44,000. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of IDEAYA Biosciences by 443.4% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 3,113 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new position in shares of IDEAYA Biosciences during the second quarter worth $156,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of IDEAYA Biosciences by 234.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 38,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,000 after purchasing an additional 26,774 shares in the last quarter. 49.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

IDEAYA Biosciences Company Profile (NASDAQ:IDYA)

IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc, an oncology-focused precision medicine company, focuses on the discovery and development of targeted therapeutics for patient populations selected using molecular diagnostics. The company's product candidate in clinical development is IDE196, a protein kinase C inhibitor for genetically-defined cancers having GNAQ or GNA11 gene mutations.

Featured Story: What is an Initial Public Offering (IPO)?

Receive News & Ratings for IDEAYA Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IDEAYA Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.