IDEX Market Cap Reaches $34.01 Million (IDEX)

IDEX (CURRENCY:IDEX) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on August 7th. One IDEX token can now be bought for approximately $0.0650 or 0.00000564 BTC on exchanges. IDEX has a total market capitalization of $34.01 million and approximately $340,724.00 worth of IDEX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, IDEX has traded up 26.9% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00002526 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008706 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $227.41 or 0.01975033 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $9.75 or 0.00084707 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.00 or 0.00191030 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000891 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0196 or 0.00000170 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0186 or 0.00000161 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.81 or 0.00111257 BTC.

IDEX Token Profile

IDEX's genesis date was January 18th, 2018. IDEX's total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 523,290,835 tokens. The Reddit community for IDEX is /r/idex and the currency's Github account can be viewed here. IDEX's official website is idex.market. IDEX's official message board is medium.com/idex.

and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling IDEX

IDEX can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as IDEX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade IDEX should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy IDEX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

