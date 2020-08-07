iExec RLC Achieves Market Cap of $100.43 Million (RLC)

iExec RLC (CURRENCY:RLC) traded 8% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on August 7th. Over the last seven days, iExec RLC has traded 5.7% higher against the dollar. One iExec RLC token can now be purchased for $1.25 or 0.00010894 BTC on major exchanges including Bittrex, HitBTC, Binance and Liqui. iExec RLC has a total market cap of $100.43 million and approximately $8.59 million worth of iExec RLC was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About iExec RLC

iExec RLC’s launch date was January 10th, 2017. iExec RLC’s total supply is 86,999,785 tokens and its circulating supply is 80,070,793 tokens. The Reddit community for iExec RLC is /r/iexec and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. iExec RLC’s official message board is medium.com/iex-ec. iExec RLC’s official Twitter account is @iEx_ec and its Facebook page is accessible here. iExec RLC’s official website is iex.ec.

iExec RLC Token Trading

iExec RLC can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Gatecoin, HitBTC, Ethfinex, Gate.io, Bittrex, Liqui, Upbit and Binance. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as iExec RLC directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire iExec RLC should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy iExec RLC using one of the exchanges listed above.

