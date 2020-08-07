IG Gold Reaches Market Cap of $1.26 Million (IGG)

IG Gold (CURRENCY:IGG) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on August 7th. One IG Gold token can currently be bought for $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges including TRX Market, LATOKEN, CoinExchange and ABCC. Over the last seven days, IG Gold has traded up 23.8% against the dollar. IG Gold has a total market cap of $1.26 million and approximately $31.00 worth of IG Gold was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00002610 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008558 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $236.25 or 0.02020772 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.00 or 0.00085506 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $22.68 or 0.00194008 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00001396 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000911 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0206 or 0.00000176 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000035 BTC.

IG Gold Profile

IG Gold (CRYPTO:IGG) is a token. Its launch date was January 14th, 2019. IG Gold's total supply is 48,749,913,466 tokens and its circulating supply is 8,856,541,707 tokens. The official message board for IG Gold is medium.com/@IGGalaxy. The official website for IG Gold is www.iggalaxy.com.

The Reddit community for IG Gold is /r/IntergalacticGaming.

IG Gold Token Trading

IG Gold can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange, LATOKEN, TRX Market and ABCC. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as IG Gold directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade IG Gold should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase IG Gold using one of the exchanges listed above.

