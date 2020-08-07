Ignis (IGNIS) Price Tops $0.0246

Ignis (CURRENCY:IGNIS) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on August 7th. Ignis has a market capitalization of $18.70 million and approximately $983,313.00 worth of Ignis was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ignis token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0246 or 0.00000213 BTC on major exchanges including Indodax, Upbit, Vebitcoin and Bittrex. In the last seven days, Ignis has traded 2.1% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00002526 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008706 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $227.41 or 0.01975033 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $9.75 or 0.00084707 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $22.00 or 0.00191030 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000891 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0196 or 0.00000170 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0186 or 0.00000161 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $12.81 or 0.00111257 BTC.

About Ignis

Ignis’ launch date was August 5th, 2017. Ignis’ total supply is 999,449,694 tokens and its circulating supply is 761,143,950 tokens. The Reddit community for Ignis is /r/Ignis. Ignis’ official Twitter account is @Jelurida. Ignis’ official website is www.ardorplatform.org/ignis%E2%80%94first-childchain.

Ignis Token Trading

Ignis can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Upbit, Vebitcoin, STEX, HitBTC, Indodax, Coinbit and Bittrex. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ignis directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ignis should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ignis using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

