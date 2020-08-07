Ignition Market Cap Hits $152,061.89 (IC)

Ignition (CURRENCY:IC) traded 29% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on August 7th. One Ignition coin can currently be bought for $0.12 or 0.00001000 BTC on major exchanges including CoinExchange, CryptoBridge and Cryptopia. Ignition has a total market cap of $152,061.89 and $124.00 worth of Ignition was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Ignition has traded up 5.5% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.03 or 0.00035004 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $11,556.10 or 1.00364743 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded up 16% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00001626 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0843 or 0.00000732 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.68 or 0.00162224 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded 35.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0588 or 0.00000511 BTC.

ExtStock Token (XT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0282 or 0.00000245 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0081 or 0.00000070 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 9.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001014 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00004549 BTC.

Ignition Coin Profile

IC is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 17th, 2017. Ignition’s total supply is 1,333,632 coins and its circulating supply is 1,320,459 coins. Ignition’s official website is www.ignitioncoin.org. The Reddit community for Ignition is /r/ignitioncoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ignition’s official Twitter account is @ignition_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Ignition

Ignition can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, CoinExchange and CryptoBridge. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ignition directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ignition should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ignition using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

