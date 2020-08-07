IHS Markit Ltd (NYSE:INFO) Short Interest Up 5.1% in July

IHS Markit Ltd (NYSE:INFO) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 10,060,000 shares, a growth of 5.1% from the July 15th total of 9,570,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,020,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.0 days. Currently, 2.6% of the company’s shares are short sold.

In other news, EVP Todd S. Hyatt sold 40,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.50, for a total transaction of $3,057,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 163,711 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,360,180.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Adam Jason Kansler sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.75, for a total transaction of $6,775,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 166,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,292,570. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 200,500 shares of company stock worth $14,632,750 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

Get IHS Markit alerts:

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cognios Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of IHS Markit during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of IHS Markit by 465.6% during the 1st quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 724 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 596 shares during the last quarter. AIA Investment Management Private Ltd acquired a new position in IHS Markit in the 1st quarter valued at about $48,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in IHS Markit in the 2nd quarter valued at about $61,000. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC grew its position in IHS Markit by 58.4% in the 1st quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 1,014 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 374 shares in the last quarter. 88.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

IHS Markit stock opened at $82.72 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. IHS Markit has a 12 month low of $44.81 and a 12 month high of $82.91. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $76.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $71.10. The firm has a market cap of $34.59 billion, a PE ratio of 37.60, a P/E/G ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.94.

IHS Markit (NYSE:INFO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 23rd. The business services provider reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.02. IHS Markit had a return on equity of 10.73% and a net margin of 18.43%. The business had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.71 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that IHS Markit will post 2.23 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 31st will be paid a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 30th. IHS Markit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.54%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of IHS Markit from $62.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of IHS Markit in a research note on Monday, July 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank increased their price target on shares of IHS Markit from $71.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of IHS Markit from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of IHS Markit from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.06.

About IHS Markit

IHS Markit Ltd. provides critical information, analytics, and solutions for various industries and markets that drive economies worldwide. The company's information, analytics, and solutions enhance operational efficiency and offer deep insights for customers in business, finance, and government.

Recommended Story: Special Dividends

Receive News & Ratings for IHS Markit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IHS Markit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.