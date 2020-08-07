ImageWare Systems (OTCMKTS:IWSY) Share Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $0.28

ImageWare Systems, Inc. (OTCMKTS:IWSY) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.28 and traded as low as $0.13. ImageWare Systems shares last traded at $0.13, with a volume of 306,789 shares.

The business’s 50 day moving average is $0.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.28. The firm has a market cap of $17.10 million, a P/E ratio of -0.74 and a beta of 1.45.

Get ImageWare Systems alerts:

ImageWare Systems (OTCMKTS:IWSY) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, June 25th. The technology company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.80 million for the quarter.

About ImageWare Systems (OTCMKTS:IWSY)

ImageWare Systems, Inc provides biometrically enabled software-based identity management solutions for biometrics, secure credential, law enforcement, and public safety markets worldwide. Its flagship product is the patented IWS Biometric Engine, a multi-biometric software platform that enables the enrollment and management of unlimited population sizes.

See Also: Federal Reserve

Receive News & Ratings for ImageWare Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ImageWare Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.