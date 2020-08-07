IMPAC Mortgage (NYSEAMERICAN:IMH) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.52 EPS

IMPAC Mortgage (NYSEAMERICAN:IMH) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.49) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($0.52), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

IMH stock traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $1.41. 3,502 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 72,479. IMPAC Mortgage has a 52 week low of $1.31 and a 52 week high of $8.03.

In other news, major shareholder Thomas B. Akin sold 11,858 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.11, for a total transaction of $25,020.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,166,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,461,903.69. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

About IMPAC Mortgage

Impac Mortgage Holdings, Inc operates as an independent residential mortgage lender in the United States. It operates through three segments: Mortgage Lending, Real Estate Services, and Long-Term Mortgage Portfolio. The Mortgage Lending segment provides mortgage lending products through three lending channels, such as retail, wholesale, and correspondent and opportunistically retain mortgage servicing rights.

