IMPALA PLATINUM/S (OTCMKTS:IMPUY) Stock Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $7.92

Shares of IMPALA PLATINUM/S (OTCMKTS:IMPUY) passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $7.92 and traded as high as $9.57. IMPALA PLATINUM/S shares last traded at $9.49, with a volume of 99,711 shares changing hands.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of IMPALA PLATINUM/S from a “strong sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 30th.

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $7.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.38.

About IMPALA PLATINUM/S (OTCMKTS:IMPUY)

Impala Platinum Holdings Limited engages in mining, processing, refining, and marketing platinum and associated platinum group metals (PGMs) in South Africa and Zimbabwe. It operates through Mining Operations, Refining Services, Chrome Processing, and Other segments. The company produces platinum, palladium, and rhodium, as well as nickel.

