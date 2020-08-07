Impax Environmental Markets (LON:IEM) Shares Cross Above 50 Day Moving Average of $331.79

Impax Environmental Markets plc (LON:IEM) passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $331.79 and traded as high as $350.50. Impax Environmental Markets shares last traded at $345.00, with a volume of 264,410 shares.

The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 331.79 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 311.01. The company has a market cap of $801.33 million and a PE ratio of 4.62. The company has a current ratio of 11.85, a quick ratio of 11.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.58.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 6th will be paid a GBX 1.30 ($0.02) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 6th. This represents a yield of 0.39%. Impax Environmental Markets’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.08%.

About Impax Environmental Markets (LON:IEM)

Impax Environmental Markets plc is a United Kingdom-based investment company. The Company’s objective is to enable investors to benefit from growth in the markets for cleaner or more efficient delivery of basic services of energy, water and waste. It makes investments quoted companies, which provide, utilize, implement or advise upon technology-based systems, products or services in environmental markets, particularly those of alternative energy and energy efficiency, water treatment and pollution control, and waste technology and resource management, including sustainable food, agriculture and forestry).

