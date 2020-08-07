Imperial Logistics (OTCMKTS:IHLDY) Shares Pass Below 50 Day Moving Average of $2.17

Imperial Logistics Ltd (OTCMKTS:IHLDY) passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $2.17 and traded as low as $1.97. Imperial Logistics shares last traded at $1.97, with a volume of 271 shares changing hands.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $2.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.36.

Imperial Logistics Company Profile (OTCMKTS:IHLDY)

Imperial Logistics Limited operates as an integrated outsourced logistics service provider in Africa, Europe, and internationally. It provides customized value-add logistics, supply chain management, and route-to-market solutions to clients in various industries, including consumer packaged goods, specialized manufacturing and mining, chemicals and energy, healthcare, automotive, machinery and equipment, and agriculture.

Recommended Story: What is insider trading?



Receive News & Ratings for Imperial Logistics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Imperial Logistics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.