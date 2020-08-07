Independence Realty Trust Inc (NYSE:IRT) Shares Bought by Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Independence Realty Trust Inc (NYSE:IRT) by 16.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 206,632 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 29,798 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned approximately 0.22% of Independence Realty Trust worth $2,349,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Independence Realty Trust by 19.5% during the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 31,670 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $446,000 after buying an additional 5,158 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its position in shares of Independence Realty Trust by 116.6% during the fourth quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 32,371 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $456,000 after purchasing an additional 17,425 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Independence Realty Trust by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,536,730 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $21,637,000 after purchasing an additional 46,456 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its position in shares of Independence Realty Trust by 13.5% during the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 107,133 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $956,000 after purchasing an additional 12,733 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 6 Meridian purchased a new stake in shares of Independence Realty Trust during the first quarter worth approximately $577,000. 93.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Independence Realty Trust alerts:

In related news, Director Richard H. Ross sold 16,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.66, for a total transaction of $154,560.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 12,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $124,063.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.87% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE IRT opened at $11.73 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a PE ratio of 36.66 and a beta of 1.10. Independence Realty Trust Inc has a twelve month low of $6.86 and a twelve month high of $16.85. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.50.

Independence Realty Trust (NYSE:IRT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by ($0.17). The business had revenue of $52.09 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $52.69 million. Independence Realty Trust had a return on equity of 4.71% and a net margin of 14.10%. Analysts expect that Independence Realty Trust Inc will post 0.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.09%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 1st. Independence Realty Trust’s payout ratio is 63.16%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on IRT. Capital One Financial upgraded Independence Realty Trust from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $13.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research cut Independence Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.42.

Independence Realty Trust Profile

Independence Realty Trust (NYSE: IRT) is a real estate investment trust that currently owns and operates 58 multifamily apartment properties, totaling 15,880 units, across non-gateway U.S. markets, including Atlanta, Louisville, Memphis, and Raleigh. IRT's investment strategy is focused on gaining scale within key amenity rich submarkets that offer good school districts, high-quality retail and major employment centers.

Read More: What is a dividend reinvestment plan?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IRT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Independence Realty Trust Inc (NYSE:IRT).

Receive News & Ratings for Independence Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Independence Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.