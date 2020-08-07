Information Services Corp (TSE:ISV) Declares $0.20 Quarterly Dividend

Information Services Corp (TSE:ISV) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, August 5th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be given a dividend of 0.20 per share on Thursday, October 15th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.55%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 29th.

TSE:ISV traded up C$0.05 on Friday, hitting C$17.60. The stock had a trading volume of 900 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,438. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.27, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 1.94. The stock has a market cap of $306.25 million and a P/E ratio of 15.42. Information Services has a 1 year low of C$12.02 and a 1 year high of C$18.10. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$15.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$15.13.

Get Information Services alerts:

Information Services (TSE:ISV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported C$0.20 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$29.60 million during the quarter. Equities research analysts predict that Information Services will post 1.0099999 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Anthony Robert Guglielmin bought 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$14.50 per share, with a total value of C$36,250.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$145,000.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Information Services from C$16.00 to C$15.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 27th. CIBC increased their target price on shares of Information Services from C$15.50 to C$20.00 in a research report on Wednesday.

Information Services Company Profile

Information Services Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides registry and information management services for public data and records in Canada and internationally. It operates through three segments: Registries, Services, and Technology Solutions. The company provides land titles registry services that issues titles to land and registers transactions affecting titles, including changes of ownership and the registration of interests in land; land surveys directory that plans and creates a representation of Saskatchewan land parcels in the cadastral parcel mapping system; and geomatics services that manages geographic data in relation to the cadastral parcel mapping system.

Featured Story: How to use beta for portfolio diversification

Receive News & Ratings for Information Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Information Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.