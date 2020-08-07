ING Groep (AMS:INGA) Given a €7.50 Price Target by Credit Suisse Group Analysts

ING Groep (AMS:INGA) received a €7.50 ($8.43) target price from equities research analysts at Credit Suisse Group in a research note issued on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Goldman Sachs Group set a €10.00 ($11.24) price objective on ING Groep and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. UBS Group set a €8.00 ($8.99) price objective on ING Groep and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley set a €7.00 ($7.87) target price on ING Groep and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Barclays set a €8.40 ($9.44) target price on ING Groep and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Finally, Oddo Bhf set a €7.70 ($8.65) target price on ING Groep and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. ING Groep presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €8.07 ($9.07).

Get ING Groep alerts:

ING Groep has a 52 week low of €13.52 ($15.19) and a 52 week high of €16.69 ($18.75).

ING Groep Company Profile

ING Groep N.V. (ING) is a financial institution. The Company offers banking services. The Company’s segments include Retail Netherlands, which offers current and savings accounts, business lending, mortgages and other consumer lending in the Netherlands; Retail Belgium, which offers products that are similar to those in the Netherlands; Retail Germany, which offers current and savings accounts, mortgages and other customer lending; Retail Other, which offers products that are similar to those in the Netherlands, and Wholesale Banking, which offers wholesale banking activities (a full range of products from cash management to corporate finance), real estate and lease.

Featured Story: Recession

Receive News & Ratings for ING Groep Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ING Groep and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.