ING Groep (NYSE:ING) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Credit Suisse Group

ING Groep (NYSE:ING)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by Credit Suisse Group in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

ING has been the subject of several other research reports. Cfra dropped their price objective on shares of ING Groep from $14.00 to $7.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating on shares of ING Groep in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ING Groep from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Morgan Stanley restated a “neutral” rating on shares of ING Groep in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. Finally, DZ Bank restated a “neutral” rating on shares of ING Groep in a research report on Friday, May 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.50.

Shares of NYSE:ING traded up $0.12 during trading on Friday, reaching $7.83. The stock had a trading volume of 515,354 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,582,510. ING Groep has a 52 week low of $4.52 and a 52 week high of $12.44. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $7.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.49 billion, a PE ratio of 6.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.57.

ING Groep (NYSE:ING) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by ($0.07). ING Groep had a net margin of 23.79% and a return on equity of 8.15%. Analysts forecast that ING Groep will post 0.73 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ING. Enterprise Financial Services Corp grew its holdings in ING Groep by 85.6% during the 1st quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp now owns 2,287 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,055 shares during the period. JNBA Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in ING Groep during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in ING Groep by 80.1% during the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,169 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,409 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new stake in ING Groep during the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Cornerstone Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of ING Groep by 137.7% in the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 7,389 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 4,281 shares during the period. 4.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ING Groep Company Profile

ING Groep N.V., a financial institution, provides various banking products and services to individuals, small and medium-sized enterprises, and mid-corporates. It operates in Retail Netherlands, Retail Belgium, Retail Germany, Retail Other, and Wholesale Banking segments. The company accepts various deposits, such as current and savings accounts; and offers business lending products, as well as consumer lending products, such as residential mortgage loans, term loans, and revolver and personal loans.

