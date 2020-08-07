ING Groep (NYSE:ING) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Royal Bank of Canada

ING Groep (NYSE:ING)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reiterated by equities researchers at Royal Bank of Canada in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of ING Groep from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday. Morgan Stanley reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of ING Groep in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. Cfra decreased their price target on shares of ING Groep from $14.00 to $7.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 11th. Deutsche Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of ING Groep in a report on Friday, July 10th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of ING Groep in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $7.50.

ING traded up $0.12 during trading on Friday, reaching $7.83. 515,354 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,582,510. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $7.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.13. ING Groep has a fifty-two week low of $4.52 and a fifty-two week high of $12.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.49 billion, a PE ratio of 6.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.57.

ING Groep (NYSE:ING) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by ($0.07). ING Groep had a return on equity of 8.15% and a net margin of 23.79%. Research analysts forecast that ING Groep will post 0.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of ING. Northcoast Asset Management bought a new stake in ING Groep during the 3rd quarter worth about $2,718,000. EisnerAmper Wealth Management lifted its position in ING Groep by 12.3% during the 4th quarter. EisnerAmper Wealth Management now owns 25,920 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $349,000 after buying an additional 2,849 shares in the last quarter. Capstone Asset Management Company lifted its position in ING Groep by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Capstone Asset Management Company now owns 505,070 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,798,000 after buying an additional 3,823 shares in the last quarter. BB&T Securities lifted its position in ING Groep by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. BB&T Securities now owns 76,825 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,034,000 after buying an additional 1,462 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 1st Global Advisors Inc. lifted its position in ING Groep by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. 1st Global Advisors Inc. now owns 36,229 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $488,000 after buying an additional 1,041 shares in the last quarter. 4.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ING Groep Company Profile

ING Groep N.V., a financial institution, provides various banking products and services to individuals, small and medium-sized enterprises, and mid-corporates. It operates in Retail Netherlands, Retail Belgium, Retail Germany, Retail Other, and Wholesale Banking segments. The company accepts various deposits, such as current and savings accounts; and offers business lending products, as well as consumer lending products, such as residential mortgage loans, term loans, and revolver and personal loans.

