Ingersoll-Rand (NYSE:IR) Price Target Increased to $36.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Ingersoll-Rand (NYSE:IR) had its target price upped by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley from $33.00 to $36.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective points to a potential upside of 9.42% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on the company. Gordon Haskett assumed coverage on Ingersoll-Rand in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Ingersoll-Rand from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Citigroup upped their target price on Ingersoll-Rand from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Ingersoll-Rand in a research note on Monday, May 4th. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $31.00 target price for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank dropped their target price on Ingersoll-Rand from $32.00 to $31.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $75.33.

Get Ingersoll-Rand alerts:

IR traded down $0.14 during trading on Friday, reaching $32.90. 24,574 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,875,500. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $29.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $53.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The company has a market capitalization of $13.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -137.63, a P/E/G ratio of 51.86 and a beta of 1.47. Ingersoll-Rand has a 1 year low of $17.01 and a 1 year high of $38.96.

Ingersoll-Rand (NYSE:IR) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.16 billion. Ingersoll-Rand had a negative return on equity of 2.80% and a negative net margin of 4.51%. Ingersoll-Rand’s quarterly revenue was up 101.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.43 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Ingersoll-Rand will post 0.08 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Andrew R. Schiesl sold 65,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.14, for a total value of $1,634,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 76,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,934,925.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Andrew R. Schiesl sold 43,121 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.17, for a total value of $1,300,960.57. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 55,087 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,661,974.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 25,990,621 shares of company stock valued at $767,986,711 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp increased its position in Ingersoll-Rand by 21.4% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,209,832 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $327,604,000 after acquiring an additional 2,328,439 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Ingersoll-Rand by 11.7% in the 2nd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 88,293 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,483,000 after purchasing an additional 9,214 shares in the last quarter. DRW Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ingersoll-Rand in the 1st quarter valued at $566,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its position in Ingersoll-Rand by 32.2% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 287,803 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,137,000 after buying an additional 70,140 shares during the period. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P boosted its position in Ingersoll-Rand by 185,006.5% during the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 1,025,490 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,432,000 after buying an additional 1,024,936 shares during the period. 94.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ingersoll-Rand Company Profile

Ingersoll-Rand Plc designs, manufactures, sells, and services industrial and commercial products. The company operates through Climate and Industrial segments. The Climate segment offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; furnaces; heat pumps; home automation; humidifiers; hybrid and non-diesel transport refrigeration, and ice energy storage solutions; indoor air quality; industrial refrigeration; motor replacements; refrigerant reclamation; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; and water source heat pumps.

Recommended Story: Trade War

Receive News & Ratings for Ingersoll-Rand Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ingersoll-Rand and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.