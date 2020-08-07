Ingles Markets (NASDAQ:IMKTA) Trading 5.7% Higher

Ingles Markets, Incorporated (NASDAQ:IMKTA) shares traded up 5.7% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $43.21 and last traded at $42.97, 124,199 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 10% from the average session volume of 112,476 shares. The stock had previously closed at $40.64.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on IMKTA shares. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Ingles Markets from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ingles Markets from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd.

The firm has a market capitalization of $865.51 million, a P/E ratio of 8.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.78.

Ingles Markets (NASDAQ:IMKTA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $1.99 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter. Ingles Markets had a net margin of 2.35% and a return on equity of 15.21%. As a group, analysts expect that Ingles Markets, Incorporated will post 4.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 9th were issued a $0.165 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 8th. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.54%. Ingles Markets’s payout ratio is 16.38%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of Ingles Markets by 9.9% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 191,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,915,000 after buying an additional 17,212 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Ingles Markets by 32.7% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of Ingles Markets by 165.1% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,000 after purchasing an additional 2,726 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Ingles Markets by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 128,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,638,000 after purchasing an additional 11,679 shares during the period. Finally, James Investment Research Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Ingles Markets by 20.6% in the 2nd quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 41,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,776,000 after purchasing an additional 7,040 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 66.07% of the company’s stock.

Ingles Markets Company Profile (NASDAQ:IMKTA)

Ingles Markets, Incorporated operates a chain of supermarkets in the southeast United States. Its supermarkets offer various food products, including grocery, meat and dairy products, produce, frozen foods, and other perishables; and non-food products, such as fuel centers, pharmacies, health and beauty care products, and general merchandise, as well as private label items.

