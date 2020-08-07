Innergex Renewable Energy (INGXF) – Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes

Innergex Renewable Energy (OTCMKTS: INGXF) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

8/6/2020 – Innergex Renewable Energy had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $22.00 to $23.00. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

8/6/2020 – Innergex Renewable Energy had its price target raised by analysts at CIBC from $22.50 to $23.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

8/6/2020 – Innergex Renewable Energy had its price target raised by analysts at TD Securities from $23.00 to $25.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

8/5/2020 – Innergex Renewable Energy had its price target raised by analysts at Scotiabank from $22.50 to $23.00. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

8/5/2020 – Innergex Renewable Energy had its price target raised by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $21.00 to $23.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

7/21/2020 – Innergex Renewable Energy had its price target raised by analysts at CIBC from $20.50 to $22.50. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

7/16/2020 – Innergex Renewable Energy had its price target raised by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $19.50 to $21.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

7/15/2020 – Innergex Renewable Energy had its price target raised by analysts at Scotiabank from $20.50 to $21.25. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

Shares of OTCMKTS:INGXF traded down $0.20 on Friday, hitting $16.68. 223 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,836. The company has a market cap of $2.94 billion, a PE ratio of -35.49 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.65. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.27. Innergex Renewable Energy Inc has a 52 week low of $9.82 and a 52 week high of $17.48.

Get Innergex Renewable Energy Inc alerts:

Innergex Renewable Energy (OTCMKTS:INGXF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $98.51 million during the quarter. Innergex Renewable Energy had a negative net margin of 16.41% and a negative return on equity of 1.74%.

Innergex Renewable Energy, Inc engages in the development, acquisition, and operations of run-of-river hydroelectric facilities, wind farms, solar photovoltaic farms, and geothermal power generation plants. It operates through the following segments: Hydroelectric Generation, Wind Power Generation, Solar Power Generation, and Site Development.

Read More: S&P/ASX 200 Index

Receive News & Ratings for Innergex Renewable Energy Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innergex Renewable Energy Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.