InnerWorkings (NASDAQ:INWK) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.02 EPS

InnerWorkings (NASDAQ:INWK) released its earnings results on Thursday. The business services provider reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.02), MarketWatch Earnings reports. InnerWorkings had a negative net margin of 1.10% and a positive return on equity of 4.11%.

Shares of INWK traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $2.79. 4,781 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,671,743. InnerWorkings has a twelve month low of $0.87 and a twelve month high of $5.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The company has a market cap of $147.01 million, a P/E ratio of -8.45, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 2.61. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.19.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barrington Research cut shares of InnerWorkings from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Sidoti cut shares of InnerWorkings from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $3.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. ValuEngine raised shares of InnerWorkings from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of InnerWorkings from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Finally, Craig Hallum cut shares of InnerWorkings from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $3.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, July 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $2.94.

InnerWorkings

InnerWorkings, Inc provides marketing execution solutions in North America and internationally. The company's software applications and databases create an integrated solution that stores, analyzes, and tracks the production capabilities of its supplier network, as well as detailed pricing data.

