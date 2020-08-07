Innovate Biopharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INNT) Shares Pass Below 50 Day Moving Average of $0.55

Innovate Biopharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:INNT) shares passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.55 and traded as low as $0.49. Innovate Biopharmaceuticals shares last traded at $0.51, with a volume of 598,244 shares trading hands.

The company has a market cap of $20.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.77 and a beta of -0.39. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.59.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Innovate Biopharmaceuticals stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Innovate Biopharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:INNT) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 70,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 0.20% of Innovate Biopharmaceuticals at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 5.88% of the company’s stock.

Innovate Biopharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops medicines for autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. The company's lead product candidate is INN-202 that has completed Phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment of celiac disease. It also develops INN-108, which has completed Phase I clinical trial to treat mild-to-moderate ulcerative colitis; INN-217 for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis and microbiome; and INN-289 to treat crohn's disease, as well as product for the treatment of alcoholic steatohepatitis (ASH).

