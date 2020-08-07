Inphi Co. Expected to Post Q3 2020 Earnings of $0.32 Per Share (NYSE:IPHI)

Inphi Co. (NYSE:IPHI) – Analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q3 2020 earnings per share estimates for Inphi in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, August 5th. DA Davidson analyst T. Diffely expects that the semiconductor company will post earnings per share of $0.32 for the quarter. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Inphi’s FY2020 earnings at $1.27 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $1.92 EPS.

Inphi (NYSE:IPHI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.81. The firm had revenue of $175.29 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $150.12 million. Inphi had a positive return on equity of 10.23% and a negative net margin of 14.44%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 103.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.35 earnings per share.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on IPHI. Bank of America upped their price objective on Inphi from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Deutsche Bank upped their price objective on Inphi from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Inphi from $126.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 target price on shares of Inphi in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Inphi from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $124.87.

NYSE IPHI opened at $128.50 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $6.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 218.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.83 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $120.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $98.27. Inphi has a twelve month low of $55.72 and a twelve month high of $142.00.

In other Inphi news, CFO John Edmunds sold 10,016 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.13, for a total transaction of $1,103,062.08. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 241,183 shares in the company, valued at $26,561,483.79. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Ford Tamer sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.97, for a total value of $3,299,100.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 325,003 shares in the company, valued at $35,740,579.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 121,034 shares of company stock worth $13,259,860. Company insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Dubuque Bank & Trust raised its position in Inphi by 3.7% during the second quarter. Dubuque Bank & Trust now owns 2,835 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $333,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Inphi by 0.9% in the first quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 19,727 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,562,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the period. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Inphi by 3.1% in the second quarter. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. now owns 9,758 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,147,000 after buying an additional 294 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Inphi by 0.5% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 64,605 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,115,000 after buying an additional 351 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Inphi by 12.6% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 3,290 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $260,000 after buying an additional 368 shares during the period.

Inphi Corporation provides high-speed analog and mixed signal semiconductor solutions for the communications, datacenter, and computing markets worldwide. Its analog and mixed signal semiconductor solutions offer high signal integrity at various data speeds and reduce system power consumption. The company's semiconductor solutions address bandwidth bottlenecks in networks, maximize throughput and minimize latency in computing environments, and enable the rollout of communications and datacenter infrastructures.

