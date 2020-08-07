Insider Buying: Century Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNBKA) Major Shareholder Buys 200 Shares of Stock

Century Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNBKA) major shareholder James J. Filler bought 200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 5th. The shares were bought at an average price of $70.50 per share, for a total transaction of $14,100.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 831,713 shares in the company, valued at approximately $58,635,766.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Shares of NASDAQ:CNBKA traded up $3.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $73.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 21,813 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,820. The company has a 50-day moving average of $73.58 and a 200-day moving average of $72.87. Century Bancorp, Inc. has a 12 month low of $51.40 and a 12 month high of $93.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The firm has a market cap of $398.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.03 and a beta of 1.03.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 3rd will be paid a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 31st. This is a boost from Century Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of CNBKA. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Century Bancorp by 13.8% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 10,923 shares of the bank’s stock worth $983,000 after purchasing an additional 1,323 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Century Bancorp by 119.4% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,516 shares of the bank’s stock worth $496,000 after purchasing an additional 3,002 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Century Bancorp by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 46,590 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,191,000 after acquiring an additional 1,418 shares during the period. Clean Yield Group raised its stake in Century Bancorp by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 111,081 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,914,000 after acquiring an additional 5,185 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in Century Bancorp by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 7,537 shares of the bank’s stock worth $469,000 after acquiring an additional 421 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.12% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on CNBKA shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Century Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th. BidaskClub cut shares of Century Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 1st.

Century Bancorp Company Profile

Century Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Century Bank and Trust Company that provides banking products and services. The company accepts savings accounts, NOW accounts, demand deposits, time deposits, and money market accounts, as well as cash management accounts. It offers single-family and multi-family residential loans, municipal loans, commercial and residential real estate loans, and various consumer loans, as well as provides loans for the construction of residential homes, multi-family properties, commercial real estate properties, and land development.

