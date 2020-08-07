Insider Buying: Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN) Director Acquires 2,000 Shares of Stock

Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN) Director Art A. Garcia purchased 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $24.76 per share, with a total value of $49,520.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 9,055 shares in the company, valued at approximately $224,201.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

NYSE ELAN traded down $0.14 on Friday, hitting $24.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,883,123 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,457,259. The company has a quick ratio of 2.54, a current ratio of 3.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Elanco Animal Health has a 1-year low of $15.17 and a 1-year high of $32.66. The company’s 50-day moving average is $22.43 and its 200 day moving average is $24.14. The firm has a market cap of $9.67 billion, a PE ratio of -97.76, a PEG ratio of 4.70 and a beta of 0.91.

Get Elanco Animal Health alerts:

Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.07. Elanco Animal Health had a negative net margin of 3.63% and a positive return on equity of 4.68%. The firm had revenue of $586.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $555.84 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Elanco Animal Health will post 0.59 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on ELAN shares. Cleveland Research downgraded shares of Elanco Animal Health from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $19.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, July 27th. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of Elanco Animal Health in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Elanco Animal Health from $35.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Elanco Animal Health from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Elanco Animal Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.50.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ELAN. Signaturefd LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Elanco Animal Health during the first quarter worth $28,000. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 64.6% in the first quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 557 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 47.0% in the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 505 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in shares of Elanco Animal Health in the first quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Costello Asset Management INC purchased a new stake in shares of Elanco Animal Health in the second quarter valued at about $65,000. Institutional investors own 99.77% of the company’s stock.

Elanco Animal Health Company Profile

Elanco Animal Health Incorporated, an animal health company, develops, manufactures, and markets products for companion and food animals. The company offers companion animal disease prevention products, such as parasiticide products that protect pets from worms, fleas, and ticks; companion animal therapeutics for pain, osteoarthritis, ear infections, cardiovascular, and dermatology indications; vaccines, nutritional enzymes, and animal-only antibiotics; and a range of food animal products used in ruminant and swine production.

Featured Article: What are retained earnings?

Receive News & Ratings for Elanco Animal Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Elanco Animal Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.