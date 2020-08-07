Insider Selling: ABM Industries, Inc. (NYSE:ABM) EVP Sells 716 Shares of Stock

ABM Industries, Inc. (NYSE:ABM) EVP Rene Jacobsen sold 716 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.00, for a total value of $26,492.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Rene Jacobsen also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, June 19th, Rene Jacobsen sold 716 shares of ABM Industries stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.43, for a total value of $28,231.88.

Shares of NYSE:ABM traded up $0.89 on Friday, hitting $38.77. 244,844 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 491,618. ABM Industries, Inc. has a 12 month low of $19.79 and a 12 month high of $41.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -104.78 and a beta of 1.26. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $33.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.82.

ABM Industries (NYSE:ABM) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, June 17th. The business services provider reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.49 billion. ABM Industries had a positive return on equity of 10.10% and a negative net margin of 0.38%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.47 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that ABM Industries, Inc. will post 1.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, July 2nd were issued a $0.185 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 1st. This represents a $0.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.91%. ABM Industries’s payout ratio is currently 36.10%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. KeyCorp raised their price target on ABM Industries from $31.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on ABM Industries from $23.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 19th. Sidoti downgraded ABM Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $38.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. Finally, CL King upgraded ABM Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, June 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.00.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC raised its holdings in shares of ABM Industries by 2.3% in the first quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 5,637,803 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $137,337,000 after acquiring an additional 125,190 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of ABM Industries by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,618,296 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $61,026,000 after acquiring an additional 56,504 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of ABM Industries by 9.3% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,575,015 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $57,173,000 after acquiring an additional 133,731 shares in the last quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of ABM Industries by 25.6% in the first quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 1,195,045 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $29,111,000 after acquiring an additional 243,665 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of ABM Industries by 5.0% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,006,492 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $24,518,000 after acquiring an additional 47,870 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.34% of the company’s stock.

ABM Industries Company Profile

ABM Industries Incorporated provides integrated facility solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through Business & Industry, Aviation, Technology & Manufacturing, Education, Technical Solutions, and Healthcare segments. The company offers janitorial, electrical and lighting, energy, facilities engineering, HVAC and mechanical, landscape and turf, mission critical, and parking solutions.

