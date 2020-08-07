Insider Selling: Albany International Corp. (NYSE:AIN) SVP Sells 450 Shares of Stock

Albany International Corp. (NYSE:AIN) SVP Robert Alan Hansen sold 450 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.37, for a total value of $23,116.50. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 13,404 shares in the company, valued at approximately $688,563.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of NYSE:AIN traded up $0.84 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $52.34. The company had a trading volume of 5,143 shares, compared to its average volume of 347,951. The company has a quick ratio of 3.02, a current ratio of 3.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $53.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $57.26. The stock has a market cap of $1.68 billion, a PE ratio of 15.35 and a beta of 1.45. Albany International Corp. has a 1-year low of $30.46 and a 1-year high of $92.04.

Get Albany International alerts:

Albany International (NYSE:AIN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The textile maker reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $225.99 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $221.28 million. Albany International had a return on equity of 18.98% and a net margin of 11.17%. On average, research analysts expect that Albany International Corp. will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 10th. Investors of record on Friday, June 5th were issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 4th. Albany International’s payout ratio is currently 18.49%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. First Mercantile Trust Co. grew its holdings in Albany International by 36.8% during the first quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 855 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Albany International by 5.3% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,852 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $284,000 after acquiring an additional 246 shares during the period. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Albany International by 1.6% during the first quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC now owns 16,309 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $772,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. Fruth Investment Management boosted its holdings in shares of Albany International by 1.1% during the first quarter. Fruth Investment Management now owns 23,450 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,109,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Albany International by 12.4% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 2,518 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $119,000 after acquiring an additional 278 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.77% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on AIN shares. Alembic Global Advisors raised Albany International to a “buy” rating and set a $91.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised Albany International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Cowen reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $57.00 price target on shares of Albany International in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Sidoti downgraded Albany International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $64.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on Albany International in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Albany International has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $70.29.

About Albany International

Albany International Corp. engages in the textile and materials processing businesses. The company operates in two segments, Machine Clothing (MC) and Albany Engineered Composites (AEC). The MC segment designs, manufactures, and markets paper machine clothing. This segment offers forming, pressing, and dryer fabrics, as well as process belts.

Further Reading: What is required to own or exchange cryptocurrency?

Receive News & Ratings for Albany International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Albany International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.