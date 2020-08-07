Insider Selling: BeyondAirInc . (NASDAQ:XAIR) Director Sells 3,619 Shares of Stock

BeyondAirInc . (NASDAQ:XAIR) Director Ron Bentsur sold 3,619 shares of BeyondAirInc . stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.16, for a total value of $22,293.04. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 261,788 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,612,614.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Ron Bentsur also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, August 3rd, Ron Bentsur sold 6,682 shares of BeyondAirInc . stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.20, for a total value of $41,428.40.

On Wednesday, July 29th, Ron Bentsur sold 4,343 shares of BeyondAirInc . stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.16, for a total value of $26,752.88.

XAIR traded down $0.55 on Friday, hitting $5.28. The company had a trading volume of 513,159 shares, compared to its average volume of 421,146. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $6.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.06. BeyondAirInc . has a 12-month low of $3.45 and a 12-month high of $12.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 5.48 and a current ratio of 5.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $89.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.87 and a beta of -0.67.

BeyondAirInc . (NASDAQ:XAIR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($0.09). BeyondAirInc . had a negative return on equity of 162.21% and a negative net margin of 203.22%. Analysts forecast that BeyondAirInc . will post -1.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of XAIR. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BeyondAirInc . during the fourth quarter worth about $170,000. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA purchased a new stake in shares of BeyondAirInc . during the first quarter worth about $128,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BeyondAirInc . during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BeyondAirInc . during the first quarter worth about $100,000. Finally, UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in shares of BeyondAirInc . during the first quarter worth about $77,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.76% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on XAIR. Zacks Investment Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $9.25 target price on shares of BeyondAirInc . in a research note on Saturday, May 30th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $9.00 target price on shares of BeyondAirInc . in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd.

About BeyondAirInc .

Beyond Air, Inc, a clinical-stage medical device and biopharmaceutical company, develops nitric oxide (NO) delivery systems to treat respiratory tract infections and other diseases. Its NO delivery systems are used for the treatment of pulmonary hypertension of the newborn, bronchiolitis, and nontuberculous mycobacteria.

