Insider Selling: Lendingtree Inc (NASDAQ:TREE) Insider Sells 1,400 Shares of Stock

Lendingtree Inc (NASDAQ:TREE) insider Jill Olmstead sold 1,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $335.32, for a total transaction of $469,448.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $83,830. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

TREE traded down $4.80 during trading on Friday, reaching $333.04. 1,733 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 201,493. Lendingtree Inc has a 1 year low of $135.72 and a 1 year high of $392.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.40 billion, a P/E ratio of -393.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 28.41 and a beta of 2.24. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $312.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $270.85.

Lendingtree (NASDAQ:TREE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.47) by $0.93. Lendingtree had a negative net margin of 0.89% and a positive return on equity of 8.61%. The company had revenue of $184.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $181.58 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.18 EPS. Lendingtree’s revenue for the quarter was down 33.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Lendingtree Inc will post 0.59 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of Lendingtree by 53.3% during the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 29,216 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,459,000 after purchasing an additional 10,159 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Lendingtree by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 24,177 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,000,000 after purchasing an additional 1,501 shares in the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Lendingtree by 9.9% during the 2nd quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 3,223 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $933,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Lendingtree by 15.2% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 17,450 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,052,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cresset Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lendingtree during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $283,000. 83.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on TREE. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 price target on shares of Lendingtree in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Lendingtree from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $250.00 to $280.00 in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Deutsche Bank increased their target price on shares of Lendingtree from $250.00 to $344.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Compass Point downgraded shares of Lendingtree from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $238.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Northland Securities increased their target price on shares of Lendingtree from $250.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Lendingtree currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $315.07.

Lendingtree Company Profile

LendingTree, Inc, through its subsidiary, LendingTree, LLC, operates an online loan marketplace for consumers seeking loans in the United States. Its mortgage products comprise purchase and refinance products. The company also provides information, tools, and access to various conditional loan offers for non-mortgage products, including auto loans, credit cards, home equity loans, personal loans, reverse mortgages, small business loans, and student loans.

