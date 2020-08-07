Insider Selling: SunOpta, Inc. (NASDAQ:STKL) Major Shareholder Sells 100,000 Shares of Stock

SunOpta, Inc. (NASDAQ:STKL) (TSE:SOY) major shareholder Ardsley Advisory Partners Lp sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.57, for a total transaction of $657,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

NASDAQ:STKL traded down $0.28 on Friday, hitting $6.32. The stock had a trading volume of 10,884 shares, compared to its average volume of 703,146. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 1.24. The stock has a market cap of $585.85 million, a P/E ratio of -24.65 and a beta of 1.99. SunOpta, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.30 and a 1 year high of $7.62. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.45.

SunOpta (NASDAQ:STKL) (TSE:SOY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.03. SunOpta had a negative net margin of 1.05% and a negative return on equity of 5.46%. Equities research analysts predict that SunOpta, Inc. will post -0.15 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. UBS Group AG increased its stake in SunOpta by 374.8% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 12,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 10,227 shares during the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ grew its position in shares of SunOpta by 49.1% during the 1st quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 1,639,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,819,000 after acquiring an additional 540,000 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of SunOpta by 16.9% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,880,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,955,000 after acquiring an additional 417,301 shares during the period. Silver Rock Financial LP bought a new position in shares of SunOpta during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $3,377,000. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its position in shares of SunOpta by 65.8% during the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 21,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 8,500 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.51% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on STKL. ValuEngine lowered shares of SunOpta from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. BidaskClub upgraded shares of SunOpta from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of SunOpta from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 19th. Lake Street Capital upped their target price on shares of SunOpta from $4.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Finally, DA Davidson started coverage on shares of SunOpta in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $8.00 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $5.06.

About SunOpta

SunOpta Inc sources non-genetically modified (non-GMO) and organic ingredients; and manufactures food and beverage products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Global Ingredients and Consumer Products segments. The Global Ingredients segment offers organic fruit- and vegetable-based raw materials and ingredients, sweeteners, cocoa, coffees, ancient grains, nuts, seeds and pulses, and other organic food products; identity preserved, non-GMO, and organic seeds and grains, including soy, corn, and sunflower; and seed and grain-based animal feed, and pet food products.

