Insights Network (INSTAR) Price Tops $0.0360 on Exchanges

Insights Network (CURRENCY:INSTAR) traded down 5.8% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on August 7th. Insights Network has a market cap of $7.09 million and $115,051.00 worth of Insights Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Insights Network has traded 20.2% lower against the dollar. One Insights Network token can now be purchased for about $0.0360 or 0.00000310 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Bibox, IDEX and Bancor Network.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00001397 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.73 or 0.00040662 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $579.27 or 0.04984677 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002206 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.91 or 0.00050877 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.42 or 0.00029450 BTC.

Kyber Network (KNC) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.54 or 0.00013238 BTC.

About Insights Network

Insights Network (INSTAR) is a token. Its launch date was February 28th, 2018. Insights Network’s total supply is 251,214,977 tokens and its circulating supply is 196,753,508 tokens. The official message board for Insights Network is medium.com/@InsightsNetwork. Insights Network’s official Twitter account is @instartoken. The official website for Insights Network is www.insights.network.

Insights Network Token Trading

Insights Network can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bibox, IDEX and Bancor Network. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Insights Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Insights Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Insights Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

