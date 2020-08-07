Inspired Entertainment (INSE) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Inspired Entertainment (NASDAQ:INSE) will post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, August 13th. Analysts expect Inspired Entertainment to post earnings of ($1.01) per share for the quarter.

Inspired Entertainment (NASDAQ:INSE) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 18th. The company reported ($0.78) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.64) by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $52.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $52.68 million. On average, analysts expect Inspired Entertainment to post $-3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of Inspired Entertainment stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $3.44. The company had a trading volume of 8,827 shares, compared to its average volume of 184,867. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $3.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.78. The firm has a market cap of $79.19 million, a PE ratio of -1.55 and a beta of 1.07. Inspired Entertainment has a fifty-two week low of $1.87 and a fifty-two week high of $7.86.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 price objective on shares of Inspired Entertainment in a research note on Friday, July 10th. Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $8.50 price target on shares of Inspired Entertainment in a research note on Friday, July 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Inspired Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th.

Inspired Entertainment Company Profile

Inspired Entertainment, Inc, a business-to-business gaming technology company, supplies virtual sports and server based gaming worldwide. It designs, develops, markets, and distributes a portfolio of games through its digital network architecture to betting offices, casinos, gaming hall and bingo operators, and regulated operators of lotteries, as well as government affiliated and licensed operators.

