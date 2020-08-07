Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD) PT Raised to $232.00 at Morgan Stanley

Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD) had its price target raised by equities researchers at Morgan Stanley from $222.00 to $232.00 in a research report issued on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the medical instruments supplier’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 2.41% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Raymond James increased their target price on Insulet from $200.00 to $249.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. BidaskClub downgraded Insulet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Insulet from $200.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Stephens increased their price target on Insulet from $165.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Insulet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $221.44.

Get Insulet alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:PODD traded up $6.13 on Friday, hitting $226.55. The company had a trading volume of 12,186 shares, compared to its average volume of 380,270. The company has a current ratio of 4.15, a quick ratio of 3.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.24. Insulet has a 52-week low of $121.00 and a 52-week high of $228.79. The business has a 50 day moving average of $199.10 and a 200 day moving average of $190.86. The company has a market cap of $14.27 billion, a PE ratio of 2,813.48 and a beta of 0.89.

Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $226.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $212.41 million. Insulet had a return on equity of 7.66% and a net margin of 0.66%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 27.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.02 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Insulet will post 0.11 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP Eric Benjamin sold 14,912 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.00, for a total transaction of $3,131,520.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of Insulet by 129.6% in the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 3,694 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $632,000 after buying an additional 2,085 shares during the period. IBM Retirement Fund bought a new position in Insulet in the 1st quarter worth approximately $233,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp raised its position in Insulet by 315.0% in the 1st quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp now owns 3,490 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $578,000 after purchasing an additional 2,649 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its position in Insulet by 113.9% in the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,063 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $176,000 after purchasing an additional 566 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Scout Investments Inc. bought a new position in Insulet in the 1st quarter worth approximately $19,765,000.

Insulet Company Profile

Insulet Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells insulin delivery systems for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. The company offers Omnipod System, which consists of self-adhesive disposable tubeless Omnipod device (the pod) that delivers insulin into the body; and Personal Diabetes Manager, a handheld wireless device, which programs the Pod.

Recommended Story: Backdoor Roth IRA

Receive News & Ratings for Insulet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Insulet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.