Insulet’s (PODD) Hold Rating Reiterated at Oppenheimer

Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD)‘s stock had its “hold” rating restated by investment analysts at Oppenheimer in a research note issued on Friday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $235.00 price target on the medical instruments supplier’s stock. Oppenheimer’s target price suggests a potential upside of 6.61% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on PODD. Cowen boosted their price objective on Insulet from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Insulet from $189.00 to $242.00 in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Insulet from $161.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Stephens boosted their price objective on Insulet from $165.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $255.00 price objective (up from $200.00) on shares of Insulet in a research report on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Insulet currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $220.89.

NASDAQ:PODD opened at $220.42 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.58 billion, a PE ratio of 2,755.59 and a beta of 0.89. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $199.10 and a 200-day moving average of $190.86. Insulet has a 52 week low of $121.00 and a 52 week high of $228.79. The company has a current ratio of 4.15, a quick ratio of 3.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.24.

Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.23. The company had revenue of $226.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $212.41 million. Insulet had a return on equity of 7.66% and a net margin of 0.66%. The business’s revenue was up 27.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.02 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Insulet will post 0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Insulet news, SVP Eric Benjamin sold 14,912 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.00, for a total value of $3,131,520.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Huntington National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Insulet by 65.9% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 146 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Insulet by 482.8% in the first quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 169 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Insulet by 49.6% in the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 169 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Insulet in the first quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC increased its holdings in shares of Insulet by 74.2% in the fourth quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC now owns 209 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 89 shares in the last quarter.

Insulet Company Profile

Insulet Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells insulin delivery systems for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. The company offers Omnipod System, which consists of self-adhesive disposable tubeless Omnipod device (the pod) that delivers insulin into the body; and Personal Diabetes Manager, a handheld wireless device, which programs the Pod.

