Intec Pharma (NASDAQ:NTEC) Trading 8% Higher

Intec Pharma Ltd (NASDAQ:NTEC) shares were up 8% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $0.44 and last traded at $0.42, approximately 10,719,276 shares were traded during trading. An increase of 72% from the average daily volume of 6,246,448 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.39.

A number of analysts have commented on NTEC shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Intec Pharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Maxim Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Intec Pharma in a research report on Thursday. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Intec Pharma in a report on Monday, May 18th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Intec Pharma in a report on Monday, April 13th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $0.63.

The firm has a market cap of $30.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.42 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $0.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.30.

Intec Pharma (NASDAQ:NTEC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05). Research analysts predict that Intec Pharma Ltd will post -0.23 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NTEC. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. raised its holdings in Intec Pharma by 315.9% in the 1st quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 600,706 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 456,255 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. raised its holdings in Intec Pharma by 61,948.1% in the 2nd quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 367,325 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 366,733 shares during the period. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC acquired a new position in Intec Pharma in the 2nd quarter worth about $117,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Intec Pharma in the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. 11.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Intec Pharma (NASDAQ:NTEC)

Intec Pharma Ltd., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing drugs based on its proprietary Accordion Pill platform technology in Israel. Its Accordion Pill is an oral drug delivery system that is designed to enhance the efficacy and safety of existing drugs and drugs in development by utilizing a gastric retention and specific release mechanism.

