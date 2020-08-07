Integrated Investment Consultants LLC Acquires 800 Shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Integrated Investment Consultants LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 12.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,217 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the period. Invesco QQQ Trust makes up about 0.8% of Integrated Investment Consultants LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $1,787,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arrow Financial Corp bought a new position in Invesco QQQ Trust during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Howe & Rusling Inc. lifted its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 3,080.0% during the 1st quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 159 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Financial Advantage Inc. bought a new position in Invesco QQQ Trust during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Sanders Morris Harris LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 50.2% during the 1st quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC now owns 191,063 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 63,818 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OmniStar Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Invesco QQQ Trust during the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. 42.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Invesco QQQ Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd.

Shares of NASDAQ QQQ traded down $3.17 during trading on Friday, reaching $271.47. The company had a trading volume of 44,933,836 shares, compared to its average volume of 50,517,570. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 52 week low of $164.93 and a 52 week high of $274.98. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $256.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $225.95.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 23rd were paid a $0.424 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 22nd. This is an increase from Invesco QQQ Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.62%.

Invesco QQQ Trust Profile

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

