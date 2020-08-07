Integrated Investment Consultants LLC Buys 14,818 Shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Integrated Investment Consultants LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) by 39.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 52,599 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,818 shares during the period. Vanguard Value ETF makes up about 2.5% of Integrated Investment Consultants LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $5,238,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Blue Sky Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 247.8% during the first quarter. Blue Sky Asset Management LLC now owns 64,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,757,000 after purchasing an additional 46,060 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisory Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 114.9% during the second quarter. Private Advisory Group LLC now owns 25,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,498,000 after purchasing an additional 13,410 shares during the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 6.0% during the second quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 14,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,410,000 after purchasing an additional 805 shares during the last quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the second quarter worth about $4,373,000. Finally, Certified Advisory Corp grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 4.6% during the first quarter. Certified Advisory Corp now owns 68,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,089,000 after purchasing an additional 2,982 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VTV stock traded up $1.22 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $106.06. 2,226,227 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,794,374. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $101.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $102.61. Vanguard Value ETF has a 12-month low of $75.55 and a 12-month high of $121.71.

Vanguard Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

