Integrated Investment Consultants LLC Cuts Stake in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

Integrated Investment Consultants LLC reduced its stake in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) by 25.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,786 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 4,705 shares during the period. Illinois Tool Works makes up 1.1% of Integrated Investment Consultants LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $2,410,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Montag A & Associates Inc. grew its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 3.4% in the second quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 5,091 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $890,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 1.9% during the second quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 8,752 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,540,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Cadence Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 1.3% during the second quarter. Cadence Capital Management LLC now owns 12,520 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,189,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 7.5% during the second quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 3,047 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $533,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS lifted its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 3.6% during the second quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 1,974 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $345,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. 78.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE ITW traded up $2.60 during trading on Friday, hitting $190.55. The company had a trading volume of 731,386 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,528,104. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $178.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $168.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.29, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a current ratio of 2.75. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 12 month low of $115.94 and a 12 month high of $190.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.89 and a beta of 1.16.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 31st. The industrial products company reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.31. Illinois Tool Works had a return on equity of 81.80% and a net margin of 17.16%. The firm had revenue of $2.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.34 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.91 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 29.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 5.76 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be paid a $1.14 dividend. This represents a $4.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.39%. This is an increase from Illinois Tool Works’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.07. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 55.23%.

In related news, EVP Lei Zhang Schlitz sold 13,564 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.06, for a total transaction of $2,523,717.84. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 19,735 shares in the company, valued at $3,671,894.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Mary Katherine Lawler sold 14,356 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.72, for a total value of $2,666,196.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 94,741 shares of company stock worth $17,691,455 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank raised Illinois Tool Works from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price target for the company from $124.00 to $148.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $180.00 to $205.00 in a report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research raised Illinois Tool Works from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $187.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 28th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $156.00 to $162.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $166.12.

Illinois Tool Works Profile

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

