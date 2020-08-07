Integrated Investment Consultants LLC Cuts Stake in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF)

Integrated Investment Consultants LLC reduced its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF) by 7.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 118,468 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,100 shares during the period. Schwab International Equity ETF makes up 1.7% of Integrated Investment Consultants LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $3,524,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Personal Capital Advisors Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 9.2% during the first quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 47,086,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,224,149,000 after purchasing an additional 3,967,579 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Wealthcare Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 21.1% during the second quarter. Beacon Wealthcare Inc now owns 75,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,256,000 after purchasing an additional 13,187 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 7.4% during the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 436,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,999,000 after purchasing an additional 30,201 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 29.2% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,000 after purchasing an additional 1,172 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Elwood & Goetz Wealth Advisory Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 22.9% during the second quarter. Elwood & Goetz Wealth Advisory Group LLC now owns 38,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,145,000 after purchasing an additional 7,172 shares in the last quarter.

SCHF stock traded down $0.13 during trading on Friday, reaching $31.29. The stock had a trading volume of 2,739,578 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,288,743. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $30.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.36. Schwab International Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $21.90 and a 52 week high of $34.12.

About Schwab International Equity ETF

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

