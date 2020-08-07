Integrated Investment Consultants LLC Has $1.30 Million Stake in Brookfield Property Partners LP (NASDAQ:BPY)

Integrated Investment Consultants LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Brookfield Property Partners LP (NASDAQ:BPY) (TSE:BPY.UN) by 19.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 131,808 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 21,197 shares during the quarter. Brookfield Property Partners comprises approximately 0.6% of Integrated Investment Consultants LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC’s holdings in Brookfield Property Partners were worth $1,304,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Brookfield Property Partners by 393.4% during the first quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,760 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 5,390 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Brookfield Property Partners by 120.8% during the first quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 7,604 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 4,160 shares during the period. DC Investments Management LLC acquired a new position in Brookfield Property Partners during the first quarter valued at approximately $90,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Brookfield Property Partners during the first quarter valued at approximately $94,000. Finally, Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI acquired a new position in Brookfield Property Partners during the first quarter valued at approximately $96,000. Institutional investors own 52.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BPY stock traded up $0.26 during trading on Friday, reaching $11.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,414,943 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,882,352. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $10.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The company has a market cap of $5.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.78 and a beta of 1.55. Brookfield Property Partners LP has a one year low of $7.10 and a one year high of $20.58.

Brookfield Property Partners (NASDAQ:BPY) (TSE:BPY.UN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 8th. The financial services provider reported ($0.49) EPS for the quarter. Brookfield Property Partners had a return on equity of 2.59% and a net margin of 17.42%. The business had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 31st will be given a dividend of $0.3325 per share. This represents a $1.33 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.32%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 28th.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub cut shares of Brookfield Property Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. CIBC restated an “outperform” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on shares of Brookfield Property Partners in a report on Sunday, June 14th. Scotiabank restated an “outperform” rating and set a $13.25 price objective on shares of Brookfield Property Partners in a report on Sunday, June 14th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Brookfield Property Partners from $22.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 11th. Finally, Evercore ISI reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $14.00 price target on shares of Brookfield Property Partners in a report on Sunday, June 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.65.

Brookfield Property Partners, through Brookfield Property Partners L.P. and its subsidiary Brookfield Property REIT Inc, is one of the world's premier commercial real estate companies, with approximately $87 billion in total assets. We are leading owners, operators and investors in commercial real estate, with a diversified portfolio of premier office and retail assets, as well as interests in multifamily, triple net lease, industrial, hospitality, self-storage, student housing and manufactured housing assets.

