Integrated Investment Consultants LLC Has $2.90 Million Position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Integrated Investment Consultants LLC raised its stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 23.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 58,622 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,186 shares during the period. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF accounts for approximately 1.4% of Integrated Investment Consultants LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $2,901,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IJR. Montag A & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 462.2% in the 2nd quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 128,785 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $8,795,000 after buying an additional 105,879 shares during the last quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC increased its position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 2,838,418 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $193,836,000 after purchasing an additional 36,956 shares during the period. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $8,630,000. American Investment Services Inc. increased its position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 71.9% during the 2nd quarter. American Investment Services Inc. now owns 10,330 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $705,000 after purchasing an additional 4,322 shares during the period. Finally, Granite Investment Partners LLC increased its position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 634.1% during the 2nd quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,270 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 1,097 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:IJR traded up $1.34 on Friday, reaching $75.03. 4,866,563 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,229,247. The company’s 50 day moving average is $68.74 and its 200-day moving average is $67.89. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a 1-year low of $47.52 and a 1-year high of $85.92.

About iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

